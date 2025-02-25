NDA Warns Kaduna Resident Ahead Of Shooting Exercise

Share

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has warned residents of Afaka, Kauya, and Mando in Kaduna State to steer clear of its open range during an upcoming shooting exercise.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammad Maidawa made this disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna State on Tuesday.

According to Maidawa, the exercise had been scheduled to take place from Wednesday, February 26 to Saturday, March 1, 2025.

He said the exercise was part of the advanced application of fire package for the Army Cadets of the 72 Regular Course.

The PR Officer also noted that the exercise will involve live firing of arms, adding that it is essential for the training and development of the cadets.

He emphasised the importance of safety, placing barriers and warning signs around the range areas to indicate restricted zones.

The warning came as a necessary precaution to prevent any potential harm to civilians and to ensure the success of the training exercise.

“Residents, particularly farmers, pedestrians, and cattle rearers are urged to strictly adhere to these warnings and steer clear of the area during the duration of the exercise.

“The NDA has assured that the safety and well-being of all the citizens in the surrounding communities are a top priority and has called for cooperation and collaboration from the community members.

“By steering clear of the designated area, the residents can help ensure their safety and the effective training of military personnel, “Maidawa said.

