The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State has cautioned residents of Afaka, Kauya, and Mando to steer clear of its open range from Tuesday, October 28, to November 7.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the NDA Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, on Monday, October 27, in Kaduna.

The statement reads, ”NDA wishes to inform the general public, especially inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya, and Afaka general area, that it will be conducting a Range Management Package Shooting Exercise for cadets of the 73 regular course (Army)

”The exercise is scheduled to hold from Tuesday to November 7, at the NDA open range Afaka.

”The NDA assures the general public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercise.

“Please accept the highest consideration and esteemed regards of the Commandant NDA, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim.”