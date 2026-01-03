NDA Disowns Fake Admission Letters For 77 Regular Course, Warns Public

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has disowned fraudulent letters currently in circulation claiming to offer admission into the 77 Regular Course (RC), warning members of the public to beware of scammers.

In a statement issued on January 2, 2026 and signed by Major Reuben Kovangiya, Academy Public Relations Officer, the Academy described the purported admission letters, allegedly signed by the NDA Registrar, as fake and the handiwork of fraudsters seeking to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

The NDA stated unequivocally that the admission process for the 77 Regular Course has been concluded, stressing that successful candidates and reserve lists were officially published in the Daily Trust and Daily Sun newspapers on August 19, 2025, as well as on the Academy’s official website.

According to the statement, all candidates admitted into the 77 RC have already resumed, making any fresh offer of admission invalid.

The Academy urged the general public to disregard any letter, message, or communication claiming to offer admission into the NDA outside its official channels.

It advised prospective candidates and guardians to always verify admission-related information directly from the Office of the Academy Registrar through official contact details provided by the institution.