June 16, 2025
NDA Conducts Exercise Camp Highland, Urges Communities Not To Panic

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says it is conducting a five-day field exercise code named ‘Exercise Camp Highland’, urging communities not to panic over gunshots and explosives.

The academy’s spokesperson, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna. Maidawa said:

“NDA announces the upcoming exercise PRE CAMP HIGHLAND, a vital five-day field training exercise for the final year Cadets of the 72 Regular Course, Army.”

According to him, the exercise is scheduled to take place from June. 16- 20, in the outskirts of various locations within the Jaji general area under Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state.

He disclosed that the specific locations included: Dadin Kowa, Fasahiya (Rugan Fulani), Dinki Village, Anguwan Sarkin Noma Village, Gwada, Sabon Birni, Amada, Tudun Amada, Anguwan Beri Beri, and Wazata.

