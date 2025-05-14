NDA Announces Screening Process For 2025 Admission Cycle

Share

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday announced the screening process for the 2025 admission cycle for the 77 Regular Course on May 24.

This is contained in a statement issued by the academy’s public relations officer, Maj. Mohammad Maidawa, in Kaduna, disclosing that the screening test has been scheduled to take place nationwide on 24 May 2025.

According to him, successful candidates from the screening test will later be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board at the NDA, where they will undergo comprehensive medical, physical, and mental evaluations and other tests.

He added that the final list of admitted candidates would be published in national dailies or on the NDA website.

Maidawa said, “The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) wishes to inform the public and specifically all applicants of the 77 Regular Course that the screening process for the 2025 admission cycle is underway.

“Candidates who applied and participated in the 2025 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and selected NDA as their first choice are required to take note of the following information:

“Candidates must have scored a minimum of 180 in the UTME for all courses, except engineering courses, which require a minimum score of 210. Only candidates that meet these minimum scores will be eligible to select a centre and participate in the NDA Screening Test.

“NDA is also alerting the public about the surge in fraudulent activities emanating from individuals who create fake social media accounts to impersonate the academy. These unscrupulous elements mislead unsuspecting individuals by disseminating false information and soliciting payments for the admission process.

“For further enquiries regarding application for the 77 Regular Course, please contact the Academy Registry via email at academyregistrar@nda.edu.ng. We appreciate your interest in the NDA and look forward to welcoming successful candidates into the academy.” Maidawa said.

