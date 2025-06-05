New Telegraph

June 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NDA Announces Screening…

NDA Announces Screening For Shortlisted Candidate

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Thursday, fixed the screening test of shortlisted applicants for June 14.

The Academy Spokesman, Maj. Mohammad Maidawa made this known in a statement, in Kaduna.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “The Nigerian Defence Academy hereby notifies all applicants to the 77 Regular Course that the shortlist for the screening test on 14 June, is based on the official UTME results sent by JAMB to the Academy.

“Candidates are advised to check the portal to eliminate network issues as the reason for not being shortlisted.

” Afterwards, those who were not shortlisted for the screening test are advised to verify the current status of their results from the JAMB, “Maidawa said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Bobrisky Announces Change Of Name
Read Next

EU Pledges Support To Boost Dairy Productivity
Share
Copy Link
×