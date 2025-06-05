NDA Announces Screening For Shortlisted Candidate

Share

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Thursday, fixed the screening test of shortlisted applicants for June 14.

The Academy Spokesman, Maj. Mohammad Maidawa made this known in a statement, in Kaduna.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Defence Academy hereby notifies all applicants to the 77 Regular Course that the shortlist for the screening test on 14 June, is based on the official UTME results sent by JAMB to the Academy.

“Candidates are advised to check the portal to eliminate network issues as the reason for not being shortlisted.

” Afterwards, those who were not shortlisted for the screening test are advised to verify the current status of their results from the JAMB, “Maidawa said.

