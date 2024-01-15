ND Western Joins Optimera Energy 20-Year Gas Infrastructure Devt Agreement With Lagos Free Zone

ND Western, one of Nigeria’s leading energy brands, has showcased its gas-to-power commitment and push to harness Africa’s natural gas for industrialization through its affiliation with Optimera Energy LFZ Enterprise’s 20-year Gas Infrastructure Development Agreement in partnership with Lagos Free Zone. This was highlighted at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project which took place on Tuesday, 9th January 2024.

The project by Optimera Energy which is aimed to connect off-takers to its gas distribution infrastructure and strengthen the development of energy infrastructure within Nigeria in the race towards Net Zero, brought together industry stakeholders at the groundbreaking ceremony to showcase the affiliation of other energy firms within the country in actualizing the project.

ND Western displayed its commitment to the affiliation through its core goals to play a pivotal role in the energy transition within Nigeria, leveraging its expertise and resources in gas to power supply to contribute to the enhancement of power production capacities.

The Chief Executive Officer of ND Western, Mr Eberechukwu Oji, highlighted ND Western’s commitment to powering Nigeria’s industrialization through gas. In his statement, he highlighted, “Power is a critical component of the industrialization of our great country, and Africa at large.

This strategic initiative is designed to facilitate the distribution of natural gas to companies operating within the zone, addressing crucial energy needs in Nigeria.”

He further explained that “A part of our outlet is the OML 34 located in the Western Niger Delta. It covers an area of some 950 square kilometres with producing fields in Utorogu, Ughelli East, and Ughelli West.

The combined fields currently produce an average of about 300mmscf/d of gas and beyond exporting, we want to ensure that this gas is used to develop our country.

As one of the key indigenous players in the energy sector, ND Western recognizes the importance of sustainable and efficient energy solutions for the country’s growth and development as it remains steadfast in its commitment to contributing to the nation’s power production capabilities.

The affiliation with Optimera Energy LFZ Enterprise further reiterates ND Western’s commitment to bridging the energy gap, and advancing the development of the energy sector in Nigeria and across the continent.