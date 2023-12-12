ND Western Empowers Youths, Prioritizes Education Through ‘Fierce Four’ Initiative

Describing ND Western’s commitment to youth development, top leaders of the Women’s Network in the selected states where the initiative made an impact, contributed to quality conversations following the central theme, “Empowering Youths and Prioritizing Education”.

This focus resonated throughout the outreach, as showcased in Lagos and Warri, with proactive steps in preparing the students for their future as career professionals and leaders.

The initiative was targeted at students from Senior Secondary Schools (SS1-SS3) to convey the importance of education as a powerful tool in connecting individuals worldwide. Participating students received guidance on shunning negative behaviors, and were equipped with the necessary skills to face the challenges of the modern world.

Nneka Idam, the Head of Corporate Communications at ND Western, who was a speaker at the Lagos event, led students in an affirmation and emphasized the need for financial literacy among the youths, stating that “ND Western wants to provide 1000 students with school supplies such as packed food, and youth empowerment lectures to broaden their knowledge to appreciate education as a weapon to connect them to the world”.

Halima Dokpesi, Commercial Analyst at ND Western and President of the ND Western Women Network, who led the event, spotlighted the initiative’s broader goal of enriching the youngsters present.

She highlighted, “This initiative is aimed at empowering youths, prioritizing education, career development, and skill acquisition to acquaint them on how to survive in the world today”, further reiterating the need for personal development at various levels of life.

In Dom-Domingos Warri, the program led by the ND Western Women Network Vice president, Loveth Ogbeide, and other professionals in attendance shared their experiences, motivating students to focus on excelling at their studies.

A lasting impact was made through donations of essential stationery supplies, including school bags to SS3 students, further solidifying the company’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

ND Western continues to champion initiatives to enable young people to make better education, finance, and overall future decisions. Mrs Justina, the Director of School Support Services in Warri, urged students to remain focused and committed to their studies while accentuating the importance of acquiring skills relevant to the evolving digital era.

“School is not a scam and it remains crucial to economic progress and Universal Secondary Education could lead over 60 million people out of poverty.”