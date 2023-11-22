ND Western Calls For Industry Evolution At NAPE 2023: Adding Value, Not Just Extracting Resources

ND Western, one of Africa’s leading indigenous energy companies, has reiterated its commitment to the development of the energy sector both in Nigeria and Africa.

The organization recognizes the importance of developing the capacity of talents in the industry, through adequate funding opportunities and alumni networks. This was made known by Dr. Layi Fatona, Executive Vice Chairman of ND Western, and member of the advisory council board at NAPE, at the recently concluded National Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE 2023) during his contribution to a panel on ‘The Power of the Alumni in University Education in Nigeria’.

In line with this commitment, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Eberechukwu Orji introduced the Shell Intensive Training Program (SITP) initiative, during his welcome address at the Africa Night Dinner.

He said the initiative has now opened up opportunities for collaboration. He revealed ND Western’s ambitious plans for 2024, expressing the company’s dedication to driving young professionals to autonomy within a year through the SITP initiative, which will combine classroom instruction with practical experience.

He said “Our commitment to the future lies in empowering the next generation. SITP is more than a program; it’s a catalyst for change, a pathway to autonomy for young professionals within a year.” He continued, “Capacity building is the cornerstone of progress. Through partnerships, we can shape the minds that will define the future of the industry, both locally and globally.”

Accentuating that ND Western’s vision extends beyond training, he spotlighted the necessity for a shift in the traditional business model of natural resource production to prioritize substantial value to the natural resources produced, marking a transformative approach to the industry’s future. He stated “To extract true value from our natural resources, we must evolve. It’s a call to all players in the industry – let’s add value, not just extract resources.”

He also stated “We are currently in a global collaboration with Robert Gordon University amongst other very credible institutions across the world. This is an opportunity for indigenous partners to rise to the occasion and drive value across the industry and foster the development of the next generation of geoscientists and petroleum engineers”.

Holistically, ND Western’s active involvement in NAPE 2023 and the unveiling of their strategic plans underscore their dedication to not only meet the current demands of the energy sector but to also shape its future.

NAPE is the largest professional association of petroleum geologists and experts in Nigeria and Africa. It empowers geophysicists, CEOs, managers, consultants, students, and academicians.

About:

ND Western is an independent Nigerian energy company made up of a consortium of four companies; Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited (NDPR), Petrolin Trading Limited (PETROLIN), FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development OML 34 Limited and Walter-Smith Exploration and Production Limited. For more information about ND Western, visit https://www.ndwestern.com/