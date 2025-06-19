NCWS Lauds Aiyedatiwa For Promoting Women’s Inclusion

Share

The Ondo State chapter of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his continued support for women’s inclusion in governance and development.

The commendation was made during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the organisation to the governor’s office in Akure, the state capital.

In her remarks, the state president of NCWS, Mrs. Oluwaseyi Odusola, applauded the governor for implementing pro-women policies and appointing more women to key positions in his cabinet.

She also expressed gratitude for the governor’s support for the association during its recent national conference held in Abuja.

“You have done well for Ondo women, and we are indeed proud of you,” Odusola said.

She appealed to the state government for further assistance, including the allocation of hectares of land for farming, inclusion of NCWS members in the distribution of palliatives, and involvement in grassroots programmes at the local government level.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, praised the organisation for its pivotal role in nation-building and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting the group’s initiatives.

He urged NCWS to continue promoting unity and development among women across the state.

The deputy governor was joined at the meeting by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa; and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Adekola Falohun, among others.

Share