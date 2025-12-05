NCWs Applauds Tinubu For Extending Marwa’s NDLEA Tenure

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Nigeria has applauded President Bola Tinubu for reappointment Mohamed Marwa as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman for another five years.

National President Edna Azura, who gave the commendation when she led other leaders of the Council on a courtesy visit to Marwa in Abuja on Wednesday, called for more collaboration between the women’s group and the agency in the areas of sensitization programmes in schools, markets, and communities, as well as training of women leaders in drug use prevention, treatment and care.

She said: “We want to appreciate President Tinubu for this wonderful opportunity that he has given you an extra five years.

“We are very, very grateful. This renewal is a clear national endorsement of your monumental contributions to national security, public health, women and youth protection.”