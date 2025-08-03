NCTR Co-Chair Bill Smacks Of Ethnic Bigotry, Says FCT Igbo Community

The Igbo Community Association (ICA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has described the bill before the Senate proposing to designate only the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife as co-chairmen of the National Council of Traditional Rulers (NCTR) as a display of ethnic bigotry.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, and Secretary, Mazi Emmanuel Onah, the ICA said the bill is “a concoction for potential ethnic and social unrest,” warning that it reflects insensitivity to Nigeria’s ethnic diversity.

“The leadership of the National Assembly should do a rethink and avoid returning Nigeria to the days of institutionalised bigotry and federally funded marginalisation,” the statement said.

The association vowed that Ndigbo would resist the bill and join hands with other ethnic groups opposed to what it described as “boldfaced disrespect to other nationalities.”

It further argued that the Sultan of Sokoto is a religious leader, not a traditional ruler, and does not represent all ethnic groups in the North.

“The Kanuris are not under the traditional authority of the Sultan of Sokoto,” the statement noted.

It added that the ethnic groups in the North Central and South-South regions are also not under the traditional rulership of either the Sultan or the Ooni of Ife.

“Nigeria is still recovering from the mistakes of the past. The National Assembly must not take the country back to those dark days.

“We demand that members of the National Assembly speak out against this unfolding injustice,” the ICA stated.