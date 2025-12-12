NCSP Strengthens Strategic Nigeria–China Investment Cooperation

The Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) hosted a high-level delegation from Newryton International Industrial Development Co. Ltd, a leading Chinese investment and industrial development consortium, according to a statement on Friday.

It stated that the discussions centred on deepening bilateral trade, industrial cooperation, and development financing between the countries.

According to the statement, the Newryton delegation, led by Mr David Chen, Assistant Secretary-General of the China Hainan Investment Council, Mr. David Chen had earlier engaged with the Nigerian Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

It added that they were accompanied to the NCSP by Vice-Chairman of NACCIMA’s Agriculture and Livestock Trade Group, Mr Joe Onyuike, who conveyed NACCIMA’s support for the delegation’s engagements.

The statement explained that discussions centred on the establishment of a Nigeria–China Trade and Investment Platform, including a proposed Promotion Centre in China to support Nigerian products, investors, and state governments.

It added that the consortium also presented opportunities within Hainan Province’s Free Trade Port (FTP), which offers preferential policies that Nigerian businesses can leverage to expand exports and attract new investments.

In his address on behalf of Newryton, Mr Pong outlined plans to collaborate with NCSP in accessing FOCAC-supported financing for strategic investments in agriculture, energy, mining, solid minerals processing, and related sectors.

“The delegation identified aquaculture as a key area of interest and referenced the forthcoming Global Aquaculture Conference in Hainan Province, encouraging Nigerian stakeholders to participate. They also expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in vocational training and employment under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” the statement added.

Welcoming the delegation on behalf of the Director-General, NCSP’s Head of Internal Operations, Martins Olajide, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

He highlighted NCSP’s strong interest in the proposed Nigeria–China Trade and Investment Platform and the development of the Nigerian Oil Palm Industrial Park as a flagship demonstration project.

Also speaking at the meeting, NCSP’s Head of International Relations, Judy Melifonwu, underscored the opportunities presented by China’s zero-tariff policy and the forthcoming NAQS–GACC protocol on the export of Nigerian aquaculture products.

She noted that these frameworks would significantly enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in emerging global markets.