NCSP, PICTT Sign MoU To Strengthen Technology Transfer, Industrial Devt

The Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in technology transfer, industrial development, and strategic investment facilitation.

The signing ceremony was attended by the NCSP Director-General, the leadership of PICTT, led by its Chairman, Dr Dahiru Mohammed, and Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr John Uwajumogu.

Also in attendance were the leadership team of PICTT and NCSP. Speaking at the event, Dr. Mohammed emphasised that technology transfer and strong local content participation were essential to the successful execution of national infrastructure and industrial projects.

He noted that while the MoU marks a major milestone, the core of the partnership would be defined by coordinated implementation beginning immediately.

Mr Uwajumogu reiterated China’s position as Nigeria’s largest trading partner and highlighted the need for structured frameworks that identify and attract high-value investments capable of driving industrial growth and job creation.

Ms Judy Melifonwu, NCSP’s Head of International Relations reaffirmed that the MoU is expected to help unlock significant benefits for Nigeria, including increased access to advanced Chinese technology, expanded STEM-focused scholarships and technical training opportunities, enhanced mechanisms for strategic investment identification, and collaboration across sectors such as steel development, agriculture, automobile industrial parks, and cultural–industrial initiatives.

The Director-General of NCSP reaffirmed the organisation’sdedication to structured execution, noting that NCSP has found in PICTT a partner driven by passion, expertise, and shared purpose.

He underscored the importance of measurable indicators and accountability frameworks to ensure the partnershi p delivers tangible national impact.

The MoU marks the beginning of a more deliberate and coordinated phase of Nigeria–China cooperation focused on delivery, local content development, and sustainable economic advancement.