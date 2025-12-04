NCSP, PICTT Sign MoU To Boost Industrial Dev’t In Nigeria

The Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in technology transfer, industrial development, and strategic investment facilitation.

The signing ceremony was attended by NCSP Director-General, the leadership of PICTT, led by its Chairman, Dr. Dahiru Mohammed, and the Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. John Uwajumogu, along with senior officials from both organisations, a statement on Thursday confirmed.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mohammed emphasised that technology transfer and strong local content participation are critical to the success of national infrastructure and industrial projects. He noted that while the MoU represents a major milestone, the effectiveness of the partnership will depend on coordinated implementation starting immediately.

Mr. Uwajumogu highlighted China’s position as Nigeria’s largest trading partner and stressed the need for structured frameworks to attract high-value investments that could drive industrial growth and job creation.

NCSP’s Head of International Relations, Ms. Judy Melifonwu, said the MoU is expected to unlock benefits for Nigeria, including greater access to advanced Chinese technology, expanded STEM-focused scholarships, technical training, strategic investment facilitation, and collaboration in sectors such as steel, agriculture, automobile industrial parks, and cultural–industrial initiatives.

The agreement signals a new phase of Nigeria–China cooperation, focusing on local content development, sustainable economic growth, and effective delivery of industrial and infrastructure projects.