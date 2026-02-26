NCSP, NACCIMA Align To Drive SMEs As Nigeria’s Next Industrial Leap

The Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), following a high-level strategic meeting with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The engagement focused on harmonising institutional efforts to accelerate Nigeria’s industrial expansion and position Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as primary beneficiaries of Nigeria– China trade, manufacturing, and investment flows.

Speaking at the meeting, Director-General of NCSP, Joseph Tegbe, described the partnership as a structured coordination platform established to drive Nigeria’s strategic economic engagement with China in a disciplined, resultsoriented manner.

He outlined its core mandates, including oversight of Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)-related initiatives, advancement of priority economic programmes, and facilitation of catalytic industrial projects across key sectors.

Tegbe emphasized that the next phase of engagement will prioritise harmonisation of ongoing initiatives, stronger inter-agency coordination, and clearly defined execution frameworks to ensure Nigerian enterprises—particularly SMEs—benefit more directly and sustainably from bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

The meeting reviewed existing collaboration pipelines and agreed on the urgent need to streamline coordination across federal and subnational levels to improve policy coherence, eliminate fragmentation, and enhance implementation efficiency at scale.

Highlighting emerging trade opportunities, Tegbe underscored the strategic value of China’s Zero-Tariff Agreement for African countries, describing it as a pathway to scale domestic manufacturing, deepen value addition, and strengthen Nigeria’s export competitiveness in regional and global markets.

In his remarks, President of NACCIMA and Chairman of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Engr. Jani Ibrahim, commended NCSP’s structured engagement model and its deliberate focus on SMEs as engines of inclusive industrial growth.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the Organized Private Sector to collaborate closely with NCSP in mobilising enterprises, providing structured policy feedback, and ensuring measurable enterprise-level outcomes from Nigeria–China economic engagements.

Both parties identified practical pathways to integrate SMEs into manufacturing value chains linked to Chinese partnerships, expand agro-processing and value-added production, strengthen technical and vocational education to close industrial skills gaps, and promote geo-cluster industrial parks capable of anchoring regional manufacturing ecosystems.

To ensure momentum, the two institutions agreed to establish a formal working interface that will translate strategic alignment into measurable results. Defined priority areas include investment facilitation, SME capacity development, industrial cluster formation, and export-oriented growth.

The renewed collaboration aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to deliver sustained and inclusive economic growth anchored on industrial productivity and private-sector dynamism.