NCSP, Kaduna Hold Strategic Engagements To Boost Poultry Farming

Nigeria’s ongoing drive to modernise its agricultural sector gained major traction as a high-level delegation led by the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, and the Director-General of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr Joseph Tegbe, commenced a series of strategic engagements with leading agribusiness enterprises in Beijing, China.

The delegation toured Beijing Doudian Yisheng Halal Meat Industry Co. Ltd and CP Food Layers and Eggs Ltd, two major players in China’s livestock and poultry ecosystem.

The visits formed part of ongoing high-level engagements aimed at accelerating the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector and advancing agro-industrial growth in Kaduna State and other parts of the country.

This is to complement NCSP’s earlier engagements with DQY Ecological Farm, a major subsidiary of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Group and one of China’s most advanced agricultural technology platforms.

According to officials on the mission, the engagements focused on deepening technical cooperation, finalising project frameworks, and securing long-term investment commitments from Chinese partners.

The NCSP noted that the mission aligns with the Federal Government’s strategic priorities on food security, agricultural industrialisation, and expanded foreign investment under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The partnership reaffirmed its commitment to supporting collaborative initiatives that drive largescale agricultural transformation and unlock sustainable economic growth.

A central component of the collaboration is the establishment of a landmark $200 million National Integrated Poultry Development Project, whose pilot phase will be sited in Kaduna State.

Designed for eventual replication across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, the project is expected to evolve into one of West Africa’s most technologically advanced poultry enterprises—ultimately reducing the market cost of eggs and other poultry products through largescale, efficient production.

Once fully operational, the Kaduna pilot is projected to generate over $450 million annually and create more than 350,000 direct and indirect jobs along the national poultry value chain.

Analysts highlight that the initiative will significantly strengthen food production capacity, accelerate agro-industrialisation, boost export competitiveness, and contribute substantially to Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts.

The delegation expressed deep appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its sustained partnership and growing commitment to Nigeria’s agricultural development.

Chinese institutions engaged during the visit signaled strong interest in expanding investment and technology cooperation with Nigeria.

The NCSP reiterated that it remains committed to driving highimpact bilateral partnerships that reinforce Nigeria–China relations, accelerate agricultural modernisation, and unlock inclusive economic opportunities for millions of Nigerians.