NCSP Expresses Confidence In Nigeria-China Trade, Economic Partnership In New Year

With 2026 in place, the Director-General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr Joseph Tegbe, has expressed confidence that Nigeria–China cooperation will continue to mature and deliver enduring outcomes, advancing the shared vision of a China–Nigeria community with a shared future.

Tegbe explained that as Nigeria looks to 2026, it remained committed to consolidating and deepening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China in practical, results-oriented ways.

The NCSP DG stated: “The relationship between both nations, in line with Nigeria’s long standing foreign policy posture, remains firmly guided by respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to established international principles.

“In this regard, Nigeria has consistently upheld the OneChina principle as the basis of its relations with the People’s Republic of China.”

According to him, “Nigeria will continue to uphold the OneChina principle, respect its territorial integrity and support its sovereignty.

Priority will continue to be placed on cooperation that directly supports Nigeria’s development objectives, economic diversification, infrastructure delivery, human capital development, technology transfer and long-term sustainability.”