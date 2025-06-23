NCSP DG Calls For Bold Collaboration At China-Africa CEO Dialogue

Share

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has called on business and policy leaders from China and Africa to move beyond rhetoric and commit to sustainable, actionable partnerships.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 China-Africa CEO Dialogue, Tegbe, who spoke on the theme: “Sustainable Development, Green Energy Cooperation, and Financial Innovation in Africa,” emphasised that the time for transformational collaboration was now.

According to him, “Africa sits at the epicentre of a paradox—rich in resources, yet poor in outcomes. That paradox must end, not with slogans, but through strategic cooperation and long-term investment.”

He lauded China’s remarkable development journey, highlighting its achievements in poverty alleviation, infrastructure, manufacturing, and technological advancement.

Citing his recent visits to Chinese industrial and technological hubs, Tegbe affirmed Africa’s readiness to walk a similar path, with China as a steadfast and strategic partner.

A key focus of his address was Africa’s green energy potential. With over 60 per cent of the world’s best solar resources and vast hydro, wind, and geothermal reserves, he noted that the continent was uniquely positioned to lead in global energy transition, if backed by adequate investment.

He also spotlighted the rise of financial innovation in Africa, pointing to digital payments, mobile banking, blockchain, and AI as tools that are reshaping access to finance.

With a youthful, tech-savvy population, Africa is poised to become the crown jewel of global fintech— especially when paired with Chinese capital and technology.

Amid shifting global geopolitics and inconsistent international trade policies, he praised China’s consistency and reliability as a partner, contrasting it with the volatility of Western policy shifts that have often disadvantaged emerging economies.

He stressed that “Africa is not a continent of charity but a continent of opportunity.”

