NCSCN Urges Diplomatic Caution, Professionalism In Handling US Claims

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has urged the Federal Government to address the recent global accusations of Christian persecution in Nigeria by the United States, with utmost professionalism, diplomacy and verifiable facts.

Describing the claims as “erroneous and misleading,” the NCSCN argued that available civil society data shows that both Muslim and Christian communities suffer almost equally from terrorism and banditry attacks across the country.

The Council warned that mishandling such sensitive issues could deepen Nigeria’s foreign relations challenges at a time when the nation is already grappling with a severe diplomatic vacuum.

In a communiqué issued after an emergency national meeting held in Abuja, the Council cautioned that Nigeria faces the risk of a diplomatic breakdown and further strain in its international relations due to President Bola Tinubu’s continued delay in appointing ambassadors—nearly two years after assuming office.

Signed by NCSCN Chairman, Oscar Kalu, along with key representatives from major religious and civil society organisations, the communiqué blamed the controversy on “deliberate politicisation of insecurity” and the absence of a credible national database on terrorism victims.

The Council called on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to begin proper documentation of casualties by gender, age, and religion.

Such data, it said, would help Nigeria counter false narratives abroad and restore confidence in its human right record.

The communique partly reads: “The assertions from the international community, especially America, must be handled professionally with the highest level of diplomacy and caution, by confronting the matter with verifiable facts and figures.”

Furthermore, the Council demanded that the Federal Government submit ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation before the end of November 2025, emphasising that no justification was acceptable for the prolonged delay.