NCSCN Clears NCC Of Alleged Bias, Victimization In Staff Promotion Exercise

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) has exonerated the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of allegations of bias, victimization, and breach of due process in its 2025 staff promotion examination and exercise.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, NCSCN Executive Director, Blessing Akinlosotu, said the council’s independent inquiry found no evidence of deliberate marginalization, unfair treatment, or violation of the Federal Character Principle in the conduct of the promotion exercise under the leadership of Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida.

The council explained that the investigation followed a series of petitions from some NCC staff and affiliated civil society organizations, who alleged that the 2025 promotion exercise was marred by irregularities, discrimination, and disregard for public service rules.

The petitioners had claimed that several qualified staff were denied promotion, citing regional imbalance and unfair conduct of the examinations during fasting periods.

According to Akinlosotu, NCSCN’s fact-finding panel, which engaged both management and the petitioners, found that the promotion process was conducted in line with the Public Service Rules, the NCC’s organizational structure, and its manpower plan.

The council added that the interview panels included representatives from all six geopolitical zones and the Federal Character Commission to ensure compliance with extant regulations.

The council acknowledged that while some staff who passed the examinations were not promoted due to limited vacancies, there was no evidence of targeted victimization or administrative misconduct.

It noted that the Department of Human Capacity Development had already apologized for technical and logistical challenges experienced during the exercise.

The Council said: “From our investigation, no laws were broken. The promotion process followed a clear and objective framework communicated to all participants.

The few lapses observed were largely administrative and not borne out of malice or discrimination.”

NCSCN commended the NCC leadership for what it described as “impressive performance” in strengthening accountability, transparency, and innovation in the telecommunications sector.

While urging aggrieved staff to seek internal redress mechanisms rather than resorting to public protests or petitions, the council warned against what it called “internal saboteurs” attempting to undermine the commission’s leadership.

“We call on all staff to embrace peace and unity. This controversy has been largely fueled by misinformation and internal rancor,” Akinlosotu said.

“No affected staff should be dismissed over this matter. Let forgiveness and tolerance prevail.”

While appealing to the media to avoid sensational reporting and adhere to professional standards in covering institutional matters, the NCSCN declared the controversy over the NCC’s 2025 promotion exercise resolved, and urged all stakeholders to “lay the matter to total rest” and focus on advancing the telecom sector for national development.