NCS, WCO Launch Gender Diversity Workshop To Deepens Inclusivity

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with the World Customs Organization (WCO), has launched a workshop on “Gender Diversity”.

The event which was held in Abuja reaffirmed the commitment of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to create a work environment where every officer is empowered to thrive, regardless of gender.

The workshop was officially declared open by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs for Tariff and Trade, DCG Caroline Niagwan, represented by the NCS’s National Contact Point, Chief Superintendent of Customs Zara Musa.

Addressing attendees, CSC Musa underscored the workshop’s importance in fostering a workplace that offers every Customs officer equal opportunities for growth and success.

CSC Zara stated, “This workshop will pave the way for officers to contribute fully to the Service’s success, regardless of gender. CGC Adeniyi remains committed to nurturing a gender-inclusive environment within the NCS.”

It is worth noting that the workshop follows a previous capacity-building session hosted by the NCS in April 2024 on gender inclusivity at Wells Carlston Apartments in Abuja.

The National Contact Point stated, “These initiatives form a series of efforts under CGC Adeniyi’s tenure aimed at advancing gender equality across the Service, promoting a culture where diverse perspectives contribute to enhanced Customs operations.”

Jennifer Goistene Burs, a resource person with the WCO from Botswana, addressed participants, highlighting the strategic impact of gender inclusivity on service delivery.

“We are committed to supporting the Nigeria Customs Service in finalising the draft action plan on Gender Equality and Diversity (GED), which was developed following the sub-regional workshop organised in April,” she said.

Burs noted that the implementation of this action plan would be instrumental in embedding diversity within the Service’s operations.

Additional experts included Sendra Chihaka from Zimbabwe and Johanna Tornstrom, both of whom contributed insights on strategies for fostering a workplace culture that values and supports the contributions of all officers.

