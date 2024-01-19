NCS Unveils Upgraded E-Auction Platform

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Friday announced the re-launch of its enhanced e-auction platform for the transparent disposal of seized and overtime goods.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abdullahi Maiwada, the Chief Superintendent of Customs, National Public Relations Officer and made available to New Telegraph.

The upgraded platform, accessible at https://auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng, is designed to offer Nigerians an equal opportunity to participate, representing an improvement over the previous portal.

According to Maiwada, the unveiling of the revamped e-auction platform is a deliberate strategic development in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the newly enacted Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The move is aimed at demonstrating the agency’s commitment to efficiency, fairness, and transparency in the disposal of seized and overtime goods.

The statement went on to reveal that since the relaunch, the platform has achieved noteworthy results, including 1137 bids, 1099 registered applicants, 652 successfully paid administration fees, 100 vehicles uploaded on the platform, and 86 vehicles bid on and successfully won.

“This is in pursuit of our commitment to continuous improvement of our operational mandate for a better NCS”, CSC Maiwada emphasized a continued commitment to transparency, accessibility, and public engagement through the enhanced e-auction platform.

“This commitment aims to foster a fair and efficient process for the disposal of seized and overtime goods.

CSC Maiwada highlighted the importance of recognizing that the auctions were periodic and took place every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm. He noted that this strategic approach aimed to consistently offer the public opportunities to select and bid for desired items.

“The NCS emphasizes that successful bidders should promptly download their winning certificates through the provided link in the confirmation email and subsequent winners are required to present the certificate where the goods are domiciled, and the clearance process is expected to be done within seven days”, the statement said.

The statement added: “While we acknowledge occasional glitches reported by participants, potentially attributed to high traffic, our dedicated technical team is actively addressing the situation. We assure the public that initial issues will be swiftly resolved to ensure a seamless experience in all subsequent exercises.

“For comprehensive details and guidelines on the e-auction process, interested participants are encouraged to visit the NCS website at www.customs.gov.ng.

Any concerns or complaints can be directed to the NCS Helpdesk at 07037891156, operational from Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.”, the statement concluded.