NCS set to tackle port bottleneck with new programme

One of the challenges faced by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS ) in the area of revenue generation and trade facilitation has been decline in the number of vessels calling at ports in Nigeria as compared to neighbouring countries.

Besides, poor computerisation of port operations data, inadequate shipping management skills, paucity of port infrastructure, inadequate super structures, port congestions, high container dwell time, high turnaround time of vessels and trucks, inadequate port facilities, leading to inefficiency and poor logistics have affected the service in the last two decades.

Issues

Also, the service is currently battling with falsification of import documents, under declaration of cargoes by importers, drop in cargo throughput, unstable foreign exchange regime, smuggling and import waivers.

For instance, while the overarching objective of these granted waivers and concessions is to stimulate development across diverse economic sectors and bolster the nation’s overall peace and security, there have been abuse of the policy by firms and individuals without sanctions.

Way forward

To address the challenges, the Customs Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, at a stakeholder meeting recently, stressed the need by the service to champion Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme in order to enhance the efficiency and predictability of trade facilitation efforts in the country.

The AEO concept is based on the Customs-to-Business partnership introduced by the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

It was learnt that importers and exporters, who voluntarily meet a range of criteria, work in close cooperation with customs authorities to ensure the common objective of supply chain security is entitled to enjoy benefits throughout the Nigerian ports.

Adeniyi explained in Abuja that the programme would foster collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service, other government A Agencies and experts to boost AEO programmes.

Collaboration

He underscored the determination needed to work together and ensure that the narrative is changed about the ease of doing business in and around Nigerian ports.

According to him, “if you have observed, you will also see that AEO cuts across virtually every player in the sector, the exporter, the importer, the government agencies, regulatory agencies, the customs and everybody in one way or the other. So, this allows us to address some of those issues. So that when next operators talk about compiling how much it takes them, we will see data that are a little bit more friendly.”

Assuring the stakeholders of Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to run the pilot programme of AEO successfully, Adeniyi added: “As we are taking the steps with you with the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator programme, which hopefully will start from April 15, 2024.”

Clarification

Besides, he explained that the objectives of the pilot programme as a course were to evaluate the visibility and effectiveness of implementing the AEO programme within NCS and to solicit feedback from all our key stakeholders.

The comptroller general was optimistic that NCS would be committed to fostering transparency, inclusivity and collaboration while ensuring that the programme’s designs and execution align seamlessly with international standards.

According to him, “seven key stakeholders that are legal entities, whose operations span across the international supply chain, have been carefully selected by the pilot programmes.”

For instance, Adeniyi revealed that importers, exporters, small and medium enterprises, customs licensed agents, logistics operators and government agencies were the pilot stakeholders to run AEO programme in Nigeria.

Key benefits

Furthermore, a Chief Superintendent of Customs and Project Manager of AEO, Awa Nnenna, said that the pilot phase of the programme was designed to streamline Customs clearance processes while ensuring transparency and inclusivity in line with international standards.

Awa noted that the key benefits of the AEO programme included expedited Customs clearance procedures and the establishment of mutual trust between Customs authorities and accredited operators.

She stressed: “By facilitating smoother trade operations, the programme aims to stimulate economic growth.”

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Mr Pius Akutah, commended the NCS for the initiative and reiterated the council’s commitment towards supporting and ensuring the success of the AEO programme.

On his part, Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its proactive approach to engaging small-scale business owners through the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme.

Odii, while reiterating his commitment towards supporting the AEO programme, said the initiative would contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and foreign exchange reserves.

He emphasised the importance of creating avenues for domestic business owners, particularly SMEs, to participate and benefit from such initiatives.

In addition, Odii said that the programme would not only streamline trade processes but also change the narrative surrounding trade in the country, ultimately fostering a more conducive environment for business growth and development, stressing that he was looking forward to the many more testimonials within the next six months.

He explained: “What we want to do is get all the testimonials to help ease the operations at the port and see how these will trickle down to job creation and just helping to increase livelihoods of small business owners in Nigeria.

Emerging reality

Prior to this move, Adeniyi had explained at a forum in Lagos that it was crucial for the service to recognise the modern realities and challenges to the operations of Customs.

In today’s interconnected and technologically advanced world, Adeniyi stressed that NCS had faced emerging threats that require its utmost attention.

He noted: “E-commerce, global supply chains and transnational criminal networks pose challenges to our role as custodians of trade facilitation and enforcement. We must adapt to these changing landscapes, leveraging technology, intelligence-led operations, and effective risk management strategies.”

Last line

There is need for the Federal Government to cancel waivers to individuals and assist the service to remove other obstacles to trade facilitation in Nigeria.