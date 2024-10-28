New Telegraph

October 28, 2024
October 28, 2024
  3. NCS Reacts To…

NCS Reacts To Viral Video Involving Officer, Clearing Agents

Following viral videos between a Customs officer and clearing agents at Car Park C Terminal, Tin Can Island Port Area Command, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued an official statement addressing the matter.

First video allegedly shows the officer experiencing hostility, while the second captures a contrasting scenario where the officer is received warmly.

Reacting to the videos, the NCS said it is taking these incidents seriously and has launched an investigation to understand the circumstances behind both videos.

The Customs Police Unit has been assigned to review the footage, gather statements, and engage with all relevant stakeholders.

In line with the NCS Act 2023 (Section 30), the agency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency.

NCS emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism in handling such cases.

NCS also assuredbthe public, stakeholders, and the business community that appropriate actions will follow based on the findings of the investigation.

Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi urged all individuals within the port community to adhere to principles of respect and professionalism.

Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, representing the National Public Relations Office, reiterated NCS’s dedication to creating a secure and conducive environment for legitimate trade across Nigeria.

