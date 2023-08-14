NCS Partner NGOs Give Succour To Less Privileged

The Acting Comptroller General ofNigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has unfolded plans to partner with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to provide succour to the less privileged in the country.

Adeniyi said the partnership with NGOs is part of the NCS’s Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) to society where it performs its duty as an agency of government generating money to the coffer of the Federal government.

Speaking at Dorian Home, during an inspection tour of the facilities of the orphanage home located in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Adeniyi explained that the inspection was necessary so that the formation would be able to assist the home in taking care of children resident in the home.

The Customs boss disclosed that, as part of the responsibilities of NCS, materials, and items for the upkeep of children in orphanage homes are supplied.

He declared that judging the facilities put in place by the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dorian Home, Dr Lola Bayode showed that the operator is passionate about the welfare of the children.

His words “We are an agency of the government and our mandate is basically to work around and generate revenue for the country.

We do not generate this revenue in a ghost city, we operate within society, communities, and border areas within state commands.

“When we do this, we also feel that we have a responsibility to the community that helps us generate that kind of revenue. So, we want to remain a very committed and patriotic agency of government.

“This is why we find it necessary for us to seek out organisations like Dorian Home that are responsible for taking care of the community that we serve and forge a partnership with such organisations. In doing so, we also learn from the experiences we have had in the past.

“In the past, when we tried to extend hands of fellowship to places like this, we either had situations where some of those things might be diverted and end up in the wrong hands, or some of them might also end up in the markets and then be sold.

“So, this time in our review strategy, we want to identify these organisations. We want to be sure they have the proper structure to drive what they are doing. Then we also want to see the passion and their commitment towards it.

“My assessment visit has shown that all those three elements are present in Dorian Home. In all such other organisations where we see those elements present, we would be extending our hands of assistance and partnership with them.

“We have seen that this place has capacity for almost a thousand kids, so they need to feed them, clothe them, provide them with medicines and things like that.

“So, in any of these areas, periodically, we would be looking at our stores and sending off those kinds of items that could assist them in achieving the objectives for which these kinds of homes are set up.”

The General Manager of Dorian Home, Mr. Niyi Ogunleye, who represented the founder, Dr. Lola Bayode, explained that the Home does not only focus on shelter, feeding, and clothing of the children, but it takes care of the education of the children for them to achieve their dreams despite their challenges.

He noted that the Home has been focusing on its mission statement of “providing decent shelter and cater for the welfare of the vulnerable, including children, widows, elderly and youths and those ravaged by wars and communal clashes.”

Ogunleye said: “Dr. Lola Bayode is passionate about the children in this Home and committed to giving all necessary things needed by children to achieve their goals in life.

“Besides those who are residents here, there are some other children that Dorian Home takes care of in terms of feeding, clothing, and education.

“It is a good development that the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service came here and inspected our facilities here. With what he saw here, he is convinced that Dr. Lola Bayode is not paying lip service to taking care of the orphans in our society.