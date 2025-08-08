NCS Parleys Stakeholders On Renewal For Customs Agents 

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced consultations with stakeholders on a planned review of licensing renewal fees for Licensed Customs Agents.

This was disclosed during a high-level stakeholders’ engagement with executives of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), and Customs Consultative Committee (CCC), held at the NCS Headquarters in Abuja.

This meeting marks the first in a series of consultation sessions to be held with industry players ahead of the planned implementation, a statement issued by Service spokesperson Dr Abdullahi Maiwada said.

Customs Agents The licensing ofremains a critical component in safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s cargo clearance process.

The planned review is intended to reflect prevailing economic realities, including the value of exchange rates, address operational demands, and ensure that only agents who meet the Service’s compliance, competence, and integrity requirements continue to operate within the system.

This initiative is aimed at promoting accountability, streamlining processes, and enhancing the quality of service delivery in the sector.

The Service emphasises that the review forms part of broader modernisation efforts targeted at repositioning the NCS to meet the evolving needs of international trade and border management.

It is expected to create a more transparent, predictable, and efficient licensing regime that will ultimately benefit legitimate operators and the trading public. The new licensing structure is scheduled to take effect from January 2026, following the conclusion of stakeholder consultations.

Furthermore, Licensed Customs Agents who comply with the new licensing structure will enjoy access to premium facilitation measures, including faster processing timelines, improved engagement channels with Customs officers, and enhanced integration with the Service’s upgraded digital platforms. This compliance-driven incentive is designed to encourage adherence to professional standards while discouraging sharp practices.

The NCS reassures stakeholders of its commitment to an inclusive process and notes that feedback from industry associations, individual operators, and relevant government agencies will be carefully considered before the finalisation and implementation of the review.

The Service reiterates its dedication to fairness, transparency, and the promotion of a secure, competitive, and efficient trading environment in Nigeria.