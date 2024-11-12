NCS Operation Whirlwind Seizes 67,000 Litres Of PMS Worth N84.8m

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Operation Whirlwind in Kwara/Niger States axis has within a month seized 67,000 litres of petroleum worth N84.8m.

It would be recalled that the ‘Operation Whirlwind’, commenced operation in May 2024 in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), while the exercise is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The National Coordinator of the exercise, Comptroller Hussaini Ejibunu, in a statement signed by the spokesman of Kwara Area Command of NCS, Zakari Chado, said the seized petroleum had been auctioned to members of the public.

“Few months into the ongoing Operation Whirlwind, appreciable results have been recorded, particularly in the area of illegal smuggling of petroleum motor spirit (PMS).

“The operation, through the leadership of Comptroller Hussaini Ejibunu took a definitive step to put Nigeria on the path to suppress smuggling of PMS out of the country through the exercise.

“The operation WHIRLWIND exercise has no doubt saved the country huge resources and enhanced national security as the smuggling of PMS out of the country through Kwara land borders has been considerably curtailed,” Chado said.

He added: “Our operatives comprising enforcement officers and Customs Intelligent Unit (CIU) covering Niger/Kwara axis have continued to record large number of seizures and arrests.

“On 17th and 18th September, 2024, respectively, my team along Gwanara axis of Kwara State, intercepted 38 and 61 Kegs of 25 liters of PMS respectively, en route Benin Republic with a duty paid value of N2, 970,000.00.

“Similarly, on Monday, 30th Sept, 2024, a team of officers led by Chief Superintendent of Customs Waziri Mohammed at about 1130pm around Gure/Kosubosu intercepted 90 kegs of 25 liters of PMS with a duty paid value of N2,700,000.00.”

Chado said that other notable seizures made by the operatives included two trucks with registration number FST-524 XG and JJJ-14-XQ respectively stocked with 33,000 liters each, filled with PMS all intended for smuggling out with a duty paid value of N79, 200, 000.000.

“The total Duty Paid Value of the seizure is N84, 870,000,000 . The action of the smugglers contravenes Section 245 and 254 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: