NCS Nigeria’s Economic Life-Wire, Olubadan

…As Ag CG solicits traditional institution’s support

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has described the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as the life wire of the nation’s economy and an agency to be proud of in terms of acknowledged efficiency, globally.

Oba Balogun made this remark during the visit of the Acting Comptroller-General (ACG) of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, accompanied by his top management staff to the Alarere, Ibadan residence of the monarch yesterday.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Oba Balogun noted that the contributions of the agency to the economic well-being of the country could not be over-emphasized and charged the ACG to not only maintain the standard but to improve on it.

Speaking through the Ajiroba of Ibadanland, Chief Soji Adejumo, Olubadan disclosed that aside from the contributions of the agency to the economy, “the NCS is also a source of pride to us in the country as it ranks among the best globally in terms of efficiency and professionalism.

“We urge the new ACG to remain focused and committed to the mandate of the agency of sustaining our economy the way it has been doing and improve on the existing template of revenue generation towards making a remarkable impact during his tenure as we pray for the guidance of Almighty God to uphold you in the onerous task”, Oba Balogun added.

Earlier in his address, ACG Adeniyi, who described himself as an Ibadan man said Olubadan was the first monarch to be visited in his working visit to show his recognition and the importance attached to the Ibadan stool stressing that all the activities in the agency revolve around the community and the importance of the traditional ruler in that regard is a crucial factor.

According to him, “All that we are doing in the agency are community-based and there’s no way we can take such critical stakeholders for granted. I’m here in the palace to seek royal blessings in recognition of our traditional rulers as the custodians of our culture and traditions.

“We acknowledge Your Majesty’s support, understanding, and cooperation over the years and I covet the same to take the agency farther in height of performance, professionalism, and efficiency”.

At the gathering which had in attendance Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, Olori Olufunmilayo, and other notable people, ACG Adeniyi disclosed that the operations of the agency in the South -Western part of the country are the biggest and called for the citizenry’s support and cooperation to remain atop among the other zones in the country.