NCS Intercepts N1.5b Worth Of Contraband In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has intercepted contraband goods valued at over ₦1.5 billion in a renewed crackdown on smuggling and economic sabotage in the Southwest region.

The seizures, made over a three-week period, include foreign parboiled rice, drugs, used tyres, imported vehicles, and other prohibited goods. Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, Controller of FOU Zone A, disclosed the details during a media briefing on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, seven 20-foot containers laden with smuggled items — including foreign-used vehicles, used tyres, new shoes, clothing, and bags — were intercepted following intelligence-led operations across Lagos metropolis.

Among the notable seizures were 4,085 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to seven trailer loads, 15 illegally imported used vehicles, 82 packs of Tramadol containing 10 sachets each, 246 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 290 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 12 bales and four sacks of used clothing.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizures, which collectively carry a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦1,501,312,425.00.

Shuaibu stated that the Nigeria Customs Service remains resolute in its efforts to combat smuggling, counterfeit products, and other forms of illicit trade, adding that these achievements testify to the agency’s unwavering dedication to protecting the economy and the welfare of citizens.

He also revealed that the unit recovered ₦20,792,372.99 through Demand Notices (DN) issued for infractions related to irregular importations and the auction of perishable seized items.

Since taking over leadership of the unit on April 23, 2025, Comptroller Shuaibu said he has prioritized a shift from conventional stop-and-search operations to intelligence-driven strategies designed to reduce delays and improve operational efficiency. He emphasized that his administration aligns with the principles of transparency and accountability championed by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

In a bid to enhance inter-agency collaboration, Shuaibu confirmed that the seized 246 kilograms of cannabis sativa would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while the intercepted Tramadol would be transferred to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities, while also advising importers and declarants to ensure honesty in their documentation to avoid penalties and disruptions.

According to him, “Our collective responsibility is to protect Nigeria’s economy and public health. We are committed to this mission and will continue to strengthen our border operations to keep economic saboteurs at bay.”

