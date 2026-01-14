NCS Intercepts 50,495 Litres Of PMS Worth N58.1m In Adamawa, Taraba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adamawa/ Taraba Area Command, has apprehended a total of 50,495 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), valued at N58,117,550 being conveyed in 1,868 jerry cans for suspected exportation. Area Comptroller in charge of the command, Mr Mohammed Tako, disclosed this while briefing journalists yesterday in Yola.

Tako also said 10 bales and two sacks of secondhand clothing were seized along the Mubi-Sahuda axis. He said the seizures were in line with extant law which empower the Service to prevent illegal exportation of petroleum products as well as to detain, seize and forfeit smuggled goods. He also said the seizures were made during separate intelligence-led operations carried out at different locations within the command’s area of responsibility.

According to him, on December 12, 2025, at about 2:45 a.m., officers intercepted 410 jerry cans of PMS in 25 and 30 litres capacities along the MubiSahuda axis.

“Similarly on December 16, 2025, at about 4:15 a.m., 362 jerry cans of 25 litres each were also seized along the Daware-Fufore axis, while on December 31, 2025, at about 11:10 p.m., operatives along the Fufore-Gurin axis intercepted 330 jerry cans of PMS, in 25-litre capacities.” He added that on Jan. 5, at about 1:28 a.m., 141 jerry cans of 25 litres each and one drum of 220 litres of PMS was seized at Wuro Bokki.

Tako further said on January 10, at about 11:00 p.m., officers intercepted a used Mercedes-Benz 911 truck conveying 625 jerry cans of PMS in 30-litres capacities along the Ndaforo Abong axis in Taraba State.

He said the seizures were effected in line with Sections 150, 245 and 246 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023. He warned smugglers and their collaborators to desist from illegal activities, noting that the Service had intensified intelligence-driven operations across all border routes and communities.