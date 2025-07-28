NCS Gives 223 Importers 21 Days To Regularise Temporary Permits

The Nigeria Customs Service has given 223 importers a 21-day grace period to regularise their Temporary Admission Permits (TAPs).

The spokesman of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja. The NCS said the grace period begins on Monday, July 28.

The service said that its recent compliance checks revealed that 223 companies had failed to adhere to the conditions of the TAP regime. According to the NCS, these defaults amount to a total bond value of about N380 billion.

“The 21-day grace period, therefore, serves as a final window for affected importers to take corrective action. “At the expiration of this deadline, the service will commence enforcement actions, which may include bond invocation, imposition of penalties, and legal proceedings,” the service said.

The NCS urged the affected importers to take immediate steps to regularise their importation status.

This, it said, was either by applying for a valid extension, reexporting the items under customs supervision, or converting the goods to home use, subject to the payment of appropriate duties.

“ It is pertinent to note that temporary importation is a regulated concession under international and national customs frameworks, including the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC) and Sections 142 to 144 of the NCS Act, 2023.”