NCS Debunks False Report On Extension Of CG Tenure

The tenure of appointment for the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Wale Adeniyi, has not been extended, the Service Spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, clarified in a statement.

The Service urged members of the public to disregard the rumour about the extension being circulated.

The Customs’ statement partly read: “The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to a fake release allegedly from the State House regarding an extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR. The NCS wishes to categorically state that this information is inaccurate and misleading.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, appointments and tenure extensions for the position of Comptroller-General of Customs are made solely at the discretion of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and other relevant regulations governing public service appointments. As of this moment, no such directive has been communicated to the NCS by the appropriate authorities.”

The statement further noted that the NCS leadership remains focused on fulfilling its statutory mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.

“Under the guidance of CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Service continues to implement key reforms aimed at modernizing customs operations, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and enhancing national economic growth.”

It urged the public and all stakeholders to rely only on official channels for accurate information regarding the NCS.

“Updates regarding appointments or tenure decisions will be formally communicated through the appropriate government authorities.

“The Service appreciates the continued support of stakeholders and remains committed to transparency, professionalism, and service to the nation.”

