NCS Celebrates Officer Completing Motorbike Journey From Nigeria To Belgium

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commended the remarkable achievement of Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Akpevwe Ogboru, popularly known as Tracta 2, who completed a 35-day motorbike journey from Nigeria to Belgium, arriving at the Nigerian Embassy in Brussels at 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The Service described her extraordinary expedition as a bold demonstration of courage, resilience, and purposeful advocacy. Commencing her journey on 1st August 2025, Ogboru covered approximately 10,265 km, crossing two continents and ten countries before reaching Belgium.

Her odyssey, undertaken under the theme “Ride for Women Inclusivity and Cross-Border Research,” aims to highlight gender inclusivity, amplify girl-child empowerment initiatives, and serve as a unique cross-border research project emphasizing connectivity, mobility, and cultural exchange.

The arrival at the Nigerian Embassy was met with jubilation and admiration, reflecting national pride in her achievement. The NCS said her feat exemplifies the determination of Nigerian women in breaking barriers across diverse fields.

Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, praised Ogboru for her bravery and dedication, urging Nigerians to draw inspiration from her pioneering effort. The Service reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote resilience, innovation, and inclusivity, projecting a positive national image and reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership in advancing women and children empowerment.

As Ogboru continues her return journey to Nigeria, her accomplishment stands as a beacon of inspiration for Customs officers, Nigerians, and the global community, demonstrating that with determination and vision, boundaries can indeed be transcended.