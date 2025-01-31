NCS Adamawa, Taraba States’ Command Intercepts Smuggled 199,495 Litres Of PMS

Share

The Adamawa and Taraba states’ Command of Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted and seized a total of 199,495 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), being diverted through various concealment methods and smuggling techniques in the last six months.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashiru Adewale Adeniyi, who stated this in Yola yesterday said “the Duty Paid Value (DVP) on these seizures amounts to #199,495,000”.

Bashiru Adeniyi lamented that, “the persistent menace of economic sabotage through the smuggling of petroleum products remains a threat to our national economy and the collective wellbeing of our citizens.”

He noted that, this illicit trade by smugglers undermines the nation’s domestic fuel supply chain and also poses a direct challenge to national security infrastructure.

The Comptroller General averred that, “these criminal activities constitute a direct assault on our economy, depriving millions of Nigerians of essential products meant for domestic consumption while simultaneously weakening our national productivity and economic resilience.”

