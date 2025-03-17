NCRP Names DG

Share

Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has appointed Mr Joseph Tegbe as director general to maximising the vast opportunities that come with its relationship with China.

In a statement by NCSP, the appointment was not just bureaucratic but a pivotal move aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors such as trade, investment, infrastructure, technology and foreign policy.

As an experienced policy strategist, economist and technocrat, he has expertise in economic planning, international trade, and strategic governance.

Tegbe is a technocrat with a decade of experience in economic planning and investment strategy. He would coordinate government agencies, private sector players and diplomatic entities to ensure Nigeria maximizes its trade and investment relations with China.

This he will achieve by streamlining negotiations and ensuring coherent policies, his role will strengthen Nigeria’s position in trade and investment discussions with China.

His appointment is timely as Nigeria moves to take full advantage of the agreements reached during President Bola Tinubu’s successful state visit to China and his participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Under Tegbe’s leadership, the strategic partnership will focus on expanding Chinese investment in energy and power projects to boost Nigeria’s electricity supply, enhancing industrial cooperation, particularly in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Strengthening public-private partnerships (PPPs) to attract Chinese investors to sectors like ICT, agriculture, and real estate Tegbe’s appointment also signals a recalibration of Nigeria’s foreign policy strategy.

