NCRIB: We Are Committed To Seeing Insurance Bill To Fruition

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has declared its preparedness to see the Insurance Industry Bill to fruition as it will enhance the business environment for the operators.

Speaking in Lagos on his stewardship as the 22nd President and Chairman Governing Board of the Council, President of the NCRIB, Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade, said the Bill had received considerable recognition by the two arms of the National Assembly.

According to him, “we have actively engaged with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and other relevant parties to advocate for the passage of this critical legislation.

“The insurance law will promote a more conducive business environment for our members and the industry at large, and we are committed to seeing it to fruition.”

Oguntade, who reflected on his achievements so far, said the Council had also stepped up business development opportunities for its members through strategic engagements with critical stakeholders.

He said the Council had keenly engaged with key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and other relevant parties, to foster relationships, promote members’ interests, and advocate for the growth of the insurance sector.

These visits have enabled it to build bridges, address challenges, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Oguntade said that furtherance to the Council’s efforts on working together with other organisations to achieve common goals, in the context of the insurance and housing sectors, its collaborations with housing developers and government agencies to create affordable insurance products received considerable boost.

According to him, “the Council in a deliberate effort to make impact in the housing sector participated in the 18th Africa International Housing Fair 2024, held in Abuja as well as the sixth and seventh NISH affordable housing seminar.

“This was a premier event for the housing and construction industry in Africa. “Similarly, the Council’s leadership also visited the leadership of the Nigeria Film and Video Censor Board, a government Agency responsible for regulating the film and video industry in Nigeria.

“The essence of this feat was to ensure that we create the necessary opportunity for our members in the creative industry leveraging the number of practitioners in that broader sector that encompasses music, art, design, and other creative fields.”

He said since his emergence as the 22nd President and Chairman Governing Board of the Council, he and his team had made conscious efforts to enhance the image of the Industry leveraging our Thrust of Office “Breaking New Grounds, Sustaining Legacies”.

“At my investiture more than a year ago, we set out with eight point agenda. I indeed vowed to deploy my experience and God’s given grace and strength to serve our noble Industry, sustaining the legacies of our forerunners and opening more vista of business opportunities for members through strategic engagements.

“As at today, we have represented the Council at places of importance and made strategic visitation to people of influence.

We have engaged with key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and other relevant parties, to foster relationships, promote our members’ interests, and advocate for the growth of the insurance sector.

These visits have enabled us to build bridges, address challenges, and explore opportunities for collaboration.”

he explained. Speaking on other achievements, Oguntade said: “On August 1, 2024, our Council recorded a landmark achievement towards the construction of a magnificent annex building of the Council by laying of the foundation of a five floor building, christened Olola Olabode Ogunlana House, (NCRIB Annex).

“The new building project, which is progressing steadily would serve as additional beacon of excellence for the Council and will feature additional parking facilities and modern office spaces that will be available for commercial purpose.”

He expressed confidence that the building will enhance its operations as it will serve as additional income generation for the Council, and eventually, reduce dependence of Council’s activities on Members’ subscription. –

