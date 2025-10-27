NCRIB President Tasked With Innovation, Professionalism, Trust

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has urged the newly-inaugurated President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe, to lead the industry with innovation, professionalism, inclusion and trust.

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, gave the charge at the investiture ceremony of Mrs Ezeibe as the 23rd President of the NCRIB, held in Lagos. Omosehin highlighted three key imperatives that would shape the future of the industry: education, ethics and public confidence.

He urged the new NCRIB president to make them central to her agenda. “Empower professionals through knowledge; uphold integrity and transparency; and build public confidence through consistent performance and fair practices. “Perception and performance in insurance are in- separable.

Trust grows when our actions meet stakeholders’ expectations,” he said. Omosehin further advised brokers to evolve with the changing market environment by embracing client-focused advisory services, data-driven claims management and digital innovation.

“Brokers must move beyond product-driven solutions to client-first advisory roles. “They should expand inclusion through affordable microinsurance, leverage digital tools to cut costs and maintain high ethical standards,” he said.

The commissioner reiterated NAICOM’s commitment to fostering innovation, protecting policyholders and building public confidence. He said the Commission would strengthen market conduct oversight to ensure transparency, fairness and value delivery, while also promoting digital transformation in the insurance space.

According to him, this will be through initiatives such as the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC), API-enabled placements and efficient claims portals. Omosehin called for closer collaboration between NAICOM and the NCRIB in developing broker-led micro-insurance and takaful solutions, which, he said, would deepen penetration and financial inclusion.

He described Ezeibe’s emergence as the third female president in the Council’s 63-year history as a testament to her resilience, excellence and pro- fessionalism. He said her leadership marked a new chapter for the Nigerian insurance brokerage profession.

He commended the outgoing President, Prince Babatunde Oguntade, for his visionary leadership and the steady progress made under his tenure, particularly in promoting integrity and professionalism within the brokerage sector.

Also speaking, the outgoing President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Prince Babatunde Oguntade, expressed gratitude to stakeholders in the insurance industry for their support throughout his tenure.

Oguntade commended the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for providing the enabling environment that allowed the industry to thrive, as well as for its remarkable efforts in facilitating the signing of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 into law.

Mrs Ezeibe, in her response after the investiture, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in her as the new President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

She pledged that the Council would work closely with NAICOM to ensure the full implementation of the newly enacted Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

Ezeibe also assured that her administration would prioritise strengthening the NCRIB’s existing partnerships with other industry bodies and relevant organisations to advance the growth and credibility of the insurance sector.