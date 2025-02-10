NCRIB Educates Traders On Wealth Creation Through Insurance

Share

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers has urged Members of the Balogun Business Association (BBA) and ASPAMDA Market to embrace Insurance products to protect their valuables and properties against any unforeseen circumstance.

The Council, at the 2025 United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Insurance Literacy and Consumer Protection Campaign held at the Balogun Business Association Square (BBA), ASPAMDA Market, Lagos International Trade Fair, Badagry Road, in Lagos noted that Insurance remains the best option to create wealth.

Addressing the Association in a meeting held at BBA Square, the President of the Council, Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade assured them of the readiness of the Council to collaborate with the Executives of the Association and the traders on tailor made insurance products.

Prince Oguntade noted that Insurance had the responsibility to undertake to provide a guarantee of compensation for specified loss, damage, illness or death. According to him, the Council would ensure to get the best coverage at the best price for all Members of the Association.

