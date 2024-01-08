NCRIB applauds FRSC’s role in road risks reduction

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has applauded the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for helping to reduce poverty and road risks in the country. The President of the Council, Prince Babatunde Oguntade, gave this commendation during a courtesy visit of the Council to the leadership of the FRSC in Abuja. Oguntade opined that through its activities, the number of deaths and physical incapabilities that would have been occasioned by accidents on the road were reduced.

The NCRIB boss also noted that through the FRSC, there had been better adherence of road users to required automobile documentations, among them, third party motor insurance, to the benefit of the insurance industry. Oguntade solicited the support of the Corps enforcement of e-insurance certificates and assistance in ensuring validity, currency and other critical details of the certificates. He used the medium to underscore the pivotal roles which Insurance Brokers play in ensuring that insurance clients, be they individuals or corporate bodies, get maximum value for their insurances.

The Council President further affirmed that most of those who had problems with their insurances never engaged the services of registered insurance rokers. Receiving the NCRIB delegation, the Deputy Corps Marshal, Admin and Human Resources, Victor Nwokolo, who stood in for the Corps Marshal, Danda Ali Biu, applauded the NCRIB and its members for giving the required insurance and risk management support to the Corps. He promised that the Corps would come harder on those who infringe road regulations, by so doing complementing the insurance industry, adding that it would collaborate with the NCRIB on its intended public sector training, an initiative he said would enhance man power quality of the Corps.