NCR Nigeria Picks ED

NCR Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Abdulqudus Anuoluwa Ashimi as ex – ecutive director. He was appointed following the resignations of Mr. Jimmy James Kallumkal and Ms. Karen Ashleigh Witthoft, who stepped down from their roles as directors on November 1, 2024.

The company expressed its deep gratitude in a statement to the outgoing directors for their dedicated service and invaluable contributions, while conveying confidence in the extensive expertise and leadership that Mr. Ashimi is set to bring to the board.

Ashimi is a results-driven professional with over 12 years of experience across service delivery and operations management.

The board, having confirmed his appointment, noted that it was subject to shareholders’ ratification at the company’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Ashimi obtained a master degree in industrial and labour relations and a bachelor degree from the University of Lagos. He has expertise in logistics operations, data analytics, service delivery, supply chain management, customer relationship management and process improvement.

His cross-functional experience spans the consumer goods, retail distribution and information technology sectors. Having joined NCR Nigeria in 2016 as a logistics controller, Ashimi steadily rose through the ranks, taking on diverse roles within the company’s supply chain organisation.

In February 2023, he assumed the position of service delivery manager, where he spearheaded initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

