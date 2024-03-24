NCPC Boss Commends Mutfwang For Sponsoring 500 Pilgrims For Easter Pilgrimage

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau for sponsoring 500 pilgrims for the 2024 Easter Pilgrimage.

Adegbite disclosed this while Speaking with Journalists in Jos after he visited Governor Mutfwang at the Government House in Rayfiled Jos.

The Executive Secretary said that, as a sign of appreciation for the uncommon feat, he visited Mutfwang to personally thank him for the gesture.

The NCPC boss urged other governors to emulate the Plateau governor by always sponsoring pilgrims from their states for the spiritual exercise.

“He has paid for 500 pilgrims to visit the Holy Land this Easter. So that is one of the reasons why I said whoever has done this deserves our visits, And that is why we are in Plateau. We are happy with him.

“We’re happy with Plateau State and Plateau is like our own second home. The people are peace-loving, and the weather is very good. But for all that has been happening in the past, God will restore peace in this place, and there will be joy again,” he prayed.

Speaking further, Adegbite described his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as a new dawn for the NCPC.

According to him, NCPC has keyed into the renewed hope agenda of Mr President, assuring that all pilgrims will be satisfied.

He added that pilgrimage would never be a jamboree but a spiritual journey.

“Christians going on pilgrimage must know the reason and essence of seeing where Christ was born, where he lived, where he died, where he resurrected, and where he ascended, and once you have such an opportunity, you must use it to the maximum”.

The NCPC however warns those planning to abscond from pilgrimage exercise not to even come close to the Commission because they will be identified.

“Those people are strongly warned, if you have the intention of absconding, you better not come with us because if you try it, we are going to get you and it’s going to be terrible for whoever attempts it, not even doing it.

“So if you know you don’t want to come back to Nigeria, go on your own or look for people that will take you. But if you go with us and you decide to have gone, it will not be palatable news for you and whoever has sponsored you.

“And I’ve told everybody in clear terms, it’s a new beginning and all hands must be on the deck.