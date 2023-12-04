NCPC Approved Turkey As Pilgrimage Destination Country

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has disclosed that the Commission has included Turkey as one of its latest pilgrimage destinations in the coming year 2024.

Rev. Pam stated this at the third Annual General Staff Retreat of the Commission in Jos Plateau State, in line with this, a team from the Commission visited Turkey this year to explore the Christian holy sites in the Middle Eastern country.

Pam assured that the Commission will continue to explore more holy sites around the world in line with its Enabling Act of 2007.

He commanded President Bola Tinubu for his support and timely intervention during the last Easter pilgrimage completion exercise.

The Executive Secretary mentioned that he assumed office at a most challenging time in the history of pilgrimage occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which posed restrictions for international travel and its attendant economic effects.

According to him, despite the challenges, the Commission under his leadership was able to successfully execute six pilgrimages within three years of being in the saddle.

“However, it was at the peak of the pandemic that the Commission was able to discover Jordan as a new pilgrimage destination, which later culminated in the actualisation of our maiden pilgrimage to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in 2021,” he said.

He commended the sacrificial efforts of the entire NCPC staff over the years, adding that their commitment to work and selfless service to the Commission were uncommon, while professional conduct during pilgrimage operations was worthy of emulation.

Pam pledged that the Commission under his leadership will continue to ensure that the welfare of staff remains a top priority of his administration, saying whatever is due to staff should be given to them promptly.

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State said the theme of the retreat ‘Leadership Transformation for Strategic Productivity,’ highlighted the Commission’s commitment to instigate a paradigm shift in leadership approaches, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and effectiveness.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, stated that it was through such transformational leadership that the government could create positive change and achieve its goals.

Governor Muftwang commended Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, the Chief Facilitator of the retreat, for his unwavering dedication to staff development, adding that his administration attaches great importance to the spiritual lives of citizens.

“To all the staff of the NCPC, I encourage you to take full advantage of this retreat. Engage in meaningful discussions, share your insights and experiences, and forge connections with your colleagues from the corporate headquarters and the six zonal offices across the geo-political zones. Together, we can achieve excellent service delivery and drive the mission of the NCPC forward.

” Our government attaches great importance to the spiritual lives of citizens, we are therefore reiterating our utmost dedication to supporting pilgrimage and your activities.

“I call on you to continue to pray for the state, and as we enter into the Christmas season, I urge you to continue to be the Light and reflect the essence of the birth of Christ the Saviour in all our actions and interactions”.