NCPC Airlifts First Batch Of Intending Pilgrims

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has airlifted the 2025 main pilgrims to Israel and Jordan. The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Mr Stephen Adegbite, disclosed this in a statement signed by Celestine Toruka, Head Media and Public Relations, NCPC, yesterday in Abuja.

He said that the pilgrims were airlifted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, with the first highest seating capacity aircraft operated in Nigeria. He noted that the Commission was able to secure the aircraft with such capacity for the first time, to airlift Christian Pilgrims to the holy land.

“The aircraft which is a Boeing 777-300 has a capacity of about 525, the biggest aircraft which allows more mass movement of pilgrims to be airlifted and completed a short period of time. “This feat would not have been possible without the support of the President, Bola Tinubu, the members of the Board of the Commission and the air carrier.

“Without his avowed support, the Commission would not have been able to conduct the 2024 Main pilgrimage exercise, the 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise and of course the 2025 Main pilgrimage exercise.”

Adegbite also commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume for their efforts in advancing the cause of Christian Pilgrimage.

He also thanked the Governor of Bauchi state, Sen. Bala Muhammed, for his support and consistency in sponsoring Christian Pilgrims in Bauchi.