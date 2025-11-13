NCP Moves To Regularise Afam Power Sale

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has approved the Bureau of Public Enterprise’s (BPE) request to execute Performance Agreements (PAs) for the sale of Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Limited to the Transcorp Power Consortium.

The agreements aim to regularise outstanding conditions, operational targets, and ensure the plant’s commercial viability.

The approval coincides with NCP Chairman and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s call for a shift in Nigeria’s privatisation strategy.

He urged a move from merely selling state-owned assets to optimising them to unlock their full potential and power the nation’s trillion-dollar economy ambition.

Director General of BPE, Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, noted that while the Afam Power plant sale, finalised in November 2020, has been handed over to the core investor, restructuring and execution of the PAs were necessary to commence post-privatisation monitoring of performance obligations.

Gbeleyi highlighted the NCP’s oversight on 2025 achievements, including the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria into the Nigerian Independent System Operator and the Transmission Service Provider.

VP Shettima stressed that the NCP must serve as the nation’s economic compass, guiding investments and policy decisions, and proposed focusing on unlocking latent national assets, including underutilised land, dormant real estate, and intellectual property.

He described this approach as vital to relieving government of inefficiencies, attracting investment, and transforming Nigeria’s economic prospects.