NCoS: We didn’t detain minors facing treason charge in adult custodial centre

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked claims in some quarters that some minors currently facing trial over alleged treason were remanded in an adult custodial centre. The service said that nothing could be further from the truth.

Specifically, the Service insisted that the said minors were rejected, in line with an amendment act of 2019, which prohibits the “admission” of juveniles into facilities meant for adults.

Sunday Telegraph reports that some of the minors brought for arraignment before the Federal High Court in Abuja last Thursday, fainted before they entered the dock.

The Police Force – the prosecuting agency, has since come under severe criticisms; a development that compelled the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to direct the police to hand over the case file.

The suspects are facing trial in connection with the EndBadGovernance protests that rocked parts of the country a few months ago.

A statement signed yesterday by the Public Relations Officer, ACC Umar Abubakar, read: “There are misleading reports making the rounds in some sections of the media purporting that the suspects, who were arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, for treason, during the End Bad Governance protest that held in August 2024, were remanded in one of the adult custodial centres in Abuja.

“The said report has no iota of truth as the Service operates based on best correctional and global practices.

“To set records straight, the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 has empowered the Controllers of Corrections as well as Superintendents-in-charge of Custodial Centres not to admit juveniles in facilities meant for adults.

“The Act also mandates the Service to reject more in-take of inmates, where it is apparent that the custodial facility in question is filled to capacity.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that the said suspects were rejected and none of the suspects was remanded in adult custodial facilities as insinuated by the said report”.

It concluded thus: “The Service assures the public that the Nigerian Correctional Service would continue to emphasize professionalism as well as respect for human rights in line with the United Nations Minimum Standard Rules for the Treatment of Juvenile offenders.

“Furthermore, the general public is enjoined to discountenance the said report as it is not the true position of things”.

