NCoS Strengthen Ties With Nigerian Army

The Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG) in charge of Zone A Headquarters, Lagos and Ogun States, ACG, of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Jude Agboje, has paid a courtesy visit to Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said in the release that, “The visit aimed to enhance collaboration between the Nigeria Correctional Service and the Nigerian Army, particularly in rehabilitating inmates between the two states.”

He said,”Agboje emphasised the importance of continuous cooperation and support from the Division to effectively achieve the Service’s mandate.

“He solicited the Division’s assistance in areas such as vocational training, manpower development, and provision of facilities that could enhance the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates back into society.”

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, assured ACG Agboje that the Division remains committed to supporting all security agencies, including the Nigeria Correctional Service, within its Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“He commended officers and men of the Nigeria Correctional Service for their professionalism and resilience in carrying out their duties despite various operational challenges.

“General Mijinyawa further emphasised that 81 Division would continue to play its part in promoting inter-agency collaboration and ensuring the security of correctional facilities within its AOR.

“He directed commanders within the Division to liaise closely with correctional facilities in their respective areas to foster greater cooperation.”