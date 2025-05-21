NcoS: Seven Inmates Escape From Osun Custodial Centre

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said yesterday that seven inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun State, “following the rainfall that breached the security of its facility”.

A statement signed by its spokesperson, DCC Umar Abubakar, disclosed that the incident occurred at about noon, Tuesday.

Consequently, the Service has activated measures aimed at recapturing the fleeing inmates. “The force majeure which occurred at about 0200hours on Tuesday, 20th of May 2025 led to the escape of seven (7) inmates.

“Following the incident, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape”, the statement said.

It added thus: “The service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody.

“However, the Service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates.”

