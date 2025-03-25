NCoS: Senate Confirms Nwakuche New Comptroller-General

Share

On Tuesday, the Senate ratified the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

The confirmation followed Nwakuche’s screening, which was conducted by the Senate Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, on March 12, 2025.

Presenting his committee’s report at the plenary, Oshiomhole informed the Senate that the nominee was found suitable for the headship of the country’s apex correctional institution.

According to him, no petition was filed against Nwakuche from any quarter, nor was any incriminating report found against him.

He further noted that the nominee possessed the requisite educational qualifications for the position, demonstrated a high level of intelligence, and exhibited the capability to function effectively in the role.

Consequently, the committee members unanimously expressed satisfaction with the nominee’s presentation, experience, qualifications, competence, and integrity.

Oshiomhole said: “Having thoroughly examined the nominee’s curriculum vitae and other relevant documents, as well as conducted an exhaustive interaction and deliberation, the committee recommends Mr Sylvester Nwakuche for confirmation as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service.”

During his screening, Nwakuche revealed that the number of prisoners on death row had risen from 3,590 in September 2024 to 3,688 in March 2025, representing a 2.73% increase (98 additional inmates) within six months.

He identified the high number of awaiting-trial inmates as a major challenge facing the correctional service, stating that the issue was being addressed daily.

Nwakuche also cited state governors as part of the challenge, noting their reluctance to either execute death row inmates or commute their sentences to life imprisonment.

He explained: “If Governors commute death sentences to life imprisonment, it would be easier for us to transfer inmates to rural correctional facilities, which are less congested compared to those in urban areas.”

To address these challenges, Nwakuche proposed strategic collaboration with the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to expedite the justice process.

He emphasized that “For any establishment to progress, collaboration is essential. Correctional centers are at the receiving end of all prosecuting agencies’ activities, and we must work together to ensure a more effective justice system.”

