NCoS Recaptures 7 Of 16 Inmates After Escape From Keffi Custodial Centre

…as CG vows to sanction culpable staff

There was panic yesterday in the New Keffi area of Nasarawa State as 16 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi, escaped from lawful custody following inmates’ attack, which left five personnel injured.

However, seven of the 16 inmates, who escaped from the Custodial Centre have been recaptured. The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in a statement by its spokesperson, DCC Umar Abubakar, said: “The Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public of an incident that occurred in the early hours of today 12th August, 2025 at he Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi (New), Nasarawa State.

“Some inmates breached the security of the facility, and attacked personnel on duty to compromise the situation enabling 16 inmates to escape custody. “In the course of containing the situation, five personnel of the Custodial Centre sustained varying degrees of injury, with two currently serious and receiving urgent medical attention at a government health facility.

“Seven of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured and are now in custody.” During his visit to the holding facility, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, ordered a thorough investigation into the development, vowing to punish any official found culpable in the act.

“He said no staff will be spared if found culpable. Furthermore, he has directed an immediate search to recapture the fleeing inmates in collaboration with sister security agencies.